AYK Energy has secured what it describes as the largest marine battery contract in ferry industry history, supplying 165 MWh of battery capacity for three fully electric high-speed catamarans being built by Incat Tasmania for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.



Each vessel will be equipped with a 55 MWh installation of AYK Energy's DNV type-approved Polaris lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system, supporting operating speeds of up to 40 knots and high-capacity charging in approximately 30 minutes.



The contract was signed with Wärtsilä, which is serving as systems integrator and will supply the vessels' integrated electric propulsion systems and waterjets.



The three catamarans, designed to carry up to 1,500 passengers and 500 cars each, will operate across Denmark's Kattegat between Jutland and Zealand. Upon entering service, they are expected to become Europe's largest electric ferries.



The first vessel is scheduled to arrive in Denmark in late 2027 and begin operations in the first quarter of 2028, with the remaining two vessels expected to arrive in 2028 and 2029.



A central technical challenge was reducing battery weight while maintaining the energy capacity and power output required for high-speed ferry operations.



According to AYK founder Chris Kruger, when Molslinjen began evaluating battery suppliers nearly two years ago, the company's proposed battery installation weighed more than 700 tonnes. Through redesign and advances in battery technology, AYK reduced that figure to less than 400 tonnes for the first vessel, a reduction exceeding 40%.

AYK founder Chris Kruger. Image courtesy AYKThe redesign incorporates new battery cells, manufacturing techniques adapted from the automotive industry and a lighter aluminum structure intended to improve energy density without compromising performance.



"We decided to rethink the battery's design from the ground up to reduce weight and improve performance," Kruger said. "With new battery cells, inspiration from manufacturing techniques in the automotive industry and a lighter, stronger aluminium structure, we can store more energy per kilogram and deliver more power."



The Polaris system also incorporates AYK's proprietary fire suppression and thermal management technologies. Kruger emphasized that safety remains a primary consideration in developing higher-capacity marine battery systems, particularly given the operating conditions and evacuation challenges associated with passenger vessels.



Molslinjen CEO Carsten Jensen said the reduction in battery weight was instrumental in selecting AYK.



"We are pushing the boundaries of technology here, and the combined weight of the vessel and its batteries will be crucial to operating such large vessels at high speed across the Kattegat," Jensen said.



Wärtsilä's Dr. Torsten Büssow noted that large electric ferries require a careful balance between rapid, high-power charging, sufficient stored energy for longer crossings and the weight limitations of aluminum catamaran construction.



The Molslinjen order adds to AYK's expanding marine battery portfolio, which includes a contract for Germany's new polar research vessel Polarstern, two 12 MWh Orion+ installations aboard Brittany Ferries' hybrid-electric vessels Guillaume de Normandie and Saint-Malo, and a 6 MWh battery system for Svitzer's battery-methanol tug.



The contract highlights the growing scale of marine electrification, with battery capacity, charging infrastructure and system weight increasingly determining the feasibility of fully electric operations on demanding commercial ferry routes.

Image courtesy Incat Tasmania