Moose Boats to Build Patrol Boat for Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Marine Enforcement Detail has selected Moose Boats to build a new, custom catamaran patrol vessel. The model M2 jetboat will be 38’ long and powered by twin Volvo Penta D6 engines with a combined 960 horsepower.

The M2 Moose Boat will offer greater capabilities then the department’s current patrol vessels for enabling personnel to resurface and dispose of the 100 plus cars and boats polluting the Sacramento County waterways. The boat will have a dedicated sonar navigational station, wide swim platform and dive ladder access including a drop-down bow door.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff Sergeant Sam Flores, “Our main goal with the new boat is to clean up the Sacramento and American River to make the water better for our community. We do have a list of sunken vessels and sunken vehicles that grows pretty much every week. It’s a constant battle to clean up boats and vehicles dumped in the rivers and delta waterways.”

The purchase of the new patrol boat has mostly been made possible by State grant funding.



