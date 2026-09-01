Moose Boats Completes Boat for Sacramento Sheriff’s Office

Moose Boats is excited to have completed the M2-38 patrol vessel for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The M2-38 is a 38-foot catamaran powered by twin Volvo Penta D6-480 diesel engines with a combined 960 horsepower with Hamilton Jets.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff Sergeant Sam Flores, “Our main goal with the new boat is to clean up the Sacramento and American River to make the water better for our community. We do have a list of sunken vessels and sunken vehicles that grows pretty much every week.

“It’s a constant battle to clean up boats and vehicles dumped in the rivers and delta waterways.”

The purchase of the new patrol boat has mostly been made possible by State grant funding.

The M2 Moose Boat will offer greater capabilities then the department’s current patrol vessels for enabling personnel to resurface and dispose of sunken cars and boats polluting the Sacramento County waterways. With a dedicated sonar navigational station, wide swim platform and dive ladder access including a drop-down bow door, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Dive Team will be better equipped for their missions along the river.



