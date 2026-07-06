Moose Boats Delivers for SFFD

Moose Boats delivered an M1-46 fire rescue catamaran vessel to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Airport Division, which is responsible for providing fire protection, fire prevention, code enforcement, emergency medical services, water rescue operations and hazardous materials abatement for the San Francisco International Airport.

This will be the second M1 that the San Francisco International Airport will have available for emergency calls in the waters surrounding the runways. While many of the systems have been upgraded from the previous Moose Boat, the platform and controls have remained the same, enabling a seamless transition for pilots and crew to operate from.

The new vessel includes a 1,000 GPM pump, twin turbo diesel Cummins QSC 8.3 600 HP engines, storage for more than 50 life rafts (each capable of carrying 10 persons), and a climate-controlled cabin featuring a dedicated patient care bench. The M1 Moose Boat will be stored at the Marine Emergency Response Facility near Seaplane Harbor allowing for a rapid emergency response time.