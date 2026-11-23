Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI), Tesser Atomics (Tesser), the Norwegian University of Science and Technology Department of Ocean Operations and Civil Engineering (NTNU), and DNV, have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to cooperate on the development of a nuclear-powered LNG carrier demonstration project. The MOU was signed at a collaborative workshop at DNV’s Høvik headquarters in Norway recently.

Under the agreement, the project partners will develop a nuclear-powered LNG carrier vessel concept, designed for operation on a route between LNG terminals in the United States and Europe.

The first steps of the project involve the partners working together to set out a roadmap that will outline the concept for the demonstration vessel and a plan for safety assessment and approval, all with a view to realizing a practical commercial pathway for the design, construction, and commissioning of the ship.

The vessel concept is built around the integration of Tesser’s marinized fluoride-salt-cooled reactor and will serve as a reference for SFI SAINT - Norway’s nuclear-powered vessel research center. The project will be one of multiple demonstration projects conducted in coordination with the NTNU-led SFI SAINT center.

The partners bring a range of expertise and experience to drive the project forward. SHI will lead vessel concept development and marine integration, including shipbuilding feasibility and construction methods. Tesser will lead the reactor technology and nuclear plant development, as well as the reactor-specific safety and licensing work.

DNV will contribute its expertise in maritime safety, risk assessment and classification, including hazard identification, a safety assessment framework and a classification and verification roadmap. NTNU will coordinate the research, funding proposals and building the project consortium, support feasibility studies, as well as working on simulations, modeling and testing.