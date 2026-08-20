MoU Signed to Verify Emissions Reduction Through AI-Based Voyage Optimization

ClassNK has joined a joint project to objectively verify reductions in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions achieved in actual vessel operations through the use of an AI-based autonomous navigation system.

In the maritime industry, various technologies aimed at reducing fuel consumption and GHG emissions are being developed and introduced. Voyage optimization technologies utilizing autonomous navigation systems and weather routing solutions are expected to contribute to improved operational efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. Technologies leveraging rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) have attracted increasing attention.

However, the effectiveness of such technologies can vary depending on weather and sea conditions, vessel conditions, and operational requirements for each voyage.

Using an actual commercial vessel operated by Evergreen Marine Corporation (Evergreen), the project will utilize the autonomous navigation system "Samsung Autonomous Ship (SAS)" developed by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI), together with meteorological and oceanographic data provided by Weathernews Inc. (WNI). Through analysis of the vessel’s operational data and fuel consumption, the project will verify the effectiveness of AI-based voyage optimization technology. ClassNK will contribute to enhancing the objectivity and credibility of the findings through technical review of the verification methodology and independent evaluation of the project results.

To implement the project, the four parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Evergreen's headquarters and established a cooperative framework for verifying the GHG reduction effects of AI-based voyage optimization technology.

Roles of the Parties

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Provision of the demonstration vessel

Provision of operational and fuel consumption data

Cooperation by vessel crews

Samsung Heavy Industries

Operation of the speed optimization algorithm

Real-time vessel control using SAS

Installation and maintenance of SAS Equipment

Weathernews Inc.

Development of baseline voyage routes

Provision of high-resolution weather and ocean forecasting data

Provision of historical data

ClassNK