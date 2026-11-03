Moxie Media will host its first dedicated user event, Moxie Connect: User Conference 2026, a complimentary event open to all maritime professionals, on Wednesday, December 2, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, alongside the International WorkBoat Show. The half-day event will bring together Moxie customers and professionals in maritime training, safety, compliance and workforce development for discussions, demonstrations and industry perspectives on the evolving role of technology in maritime learning.

Moxie Connect comes at an important point in Moxie Media’s evolution. In 2025, Moxie became part of Mintra, a global provider of digital learning and workforce management solutions. The combination brings together Moxie’s U.S. maritime training expertise, content and customer support with Mintra’s broader portfolio of learning technology, competency management and workforce solutions.

A key part of the expanded offering is Trainingportal, Mintra’s Learning and Competency Management System, which combines Moxie’s established approach to maritime learning with Mintra’s expanded capabilities for managing training, competency and compliance. Moxie Connect will allow customers and maritime organizations to see the platform in action, with demonstrations on user experience, mobile and offline learning capabilities, maritime training content and tools for managing workforce training.

The event will also explore the growing connection between training and competency management. Trainingportal includes capabilities that can help organizations establish role-based requirements, manage assessments and maintain evidence of competency alongside training records. The program will also introduce Mentor AI, Mintra’s AI solution, and discuss practical applications for using AI and digital learning tools to support continuous learning and workforce readiness.

Moxie Connect will also feature an Integration Partner Showcase, demonstrating how Trainingportal connects with vessel management systems to share training and competency information across an organization’s systems.

A regulatory update session will provide an industry perspective on current developments affecting maritime organizations. Additional sessions will address the future of Moxie’s maritime training content, including new and upcoming Coast Guard-related courses and other resources supporting maritime training and compliance.

The event is open to existing Moxie customers as well as maritime organizations interested in learning more about Moxie, Mintra and Trainingportal. Moxie Connect is free to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required.

As an added benefit, registered attendees will receive a complimentary International WorkBoat Show exhibit hall pass, allowing participants to attend the morning event and then visit the WorkBoat exhibition.

A Southern-style breakfast, coffee and refreshments will be provided.





Moxie Connect 2026

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

Register here.