MPA and NYK Partner on Sustainability and Digitalization

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen their partnership and accelerate maritime decarbonization, digitalization, and human resource development efforts.

The MoU was signed by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA, and Takaya Soga, President and Group Chief Executive, NYK, on July 2.

The partnership will include promoting the safe use of maritime fuels such as biofuels, methanol and low or zero-carbon ammonia through a phased approach.

Both parties will discuss maritime training programs for seafarers on ammonia-fueled vessels and other sustainability-related skills and competencies to support the industry’s transition towards alternative low or zero- carbon fuels, including leadership programs for local professionals.

Soga said: “NYK has been proactively working on decarbonization initiatives, digitalization, and maritime human resource development to materialize a sustainable maritime industry. We have begun ammonia-fuel-related business development including bunkering projects, endorsing the Singaporean government's initiative on fuel ammonia.

“Singapore plays a significant role in the maritime industry as the world's largest hub port for trans-shipment and bunkering. We are delighted to conclude this MoU with MPA as we share the same goals. This MoU will accelerate cooperation between MPA and NYK and contribute to the sustainable development of maritime industry.”



