MPA, World Maritime University to Continue Strengthening Maritime Education, Leaders

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and World Maritime University (WMU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), reaffirming their commitment to nurturing and developing maritime leaders and contributing to capacity development for the international maritime community. The MOU was signed by Mr Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of MPA, and Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., President of WMU, on the sidelines of the 137th Session of the International Maritime Organization Council in London.

Building on the long-standing partnership established through previous agreements signed in 2015 and 2019 respectively, the MOU will deepen the collaboration between MPA and WMU to promote training and manpower development for the maritime sector. Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on specialized training programs, facilitate faculty and expertise exchanges, and broaden knowledge sharing opportunities for members from both organizations.

The collaboration between MPA and WMU began in 2004 with MPA hosting WMU students on annual field studies to Singapore. To date, more than 400 students from 70 countries have visited Singapore. Under the new MOU, MPA will continue these field studies. MPA will also help raise awareness of WMU’s offerings of professional development courses on shipping and port-related topics amongst maritime professionals in Singapore.