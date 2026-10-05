MRV Systems Receives $51.2m US Navy IDIQ

MRV Systems, a subsidiary of General Oceans ASA, announced that it is one of three awardees of a three-year US Navy Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) with an upper limit of $51.2 million. Under the IDIQ, MRV has received the first task order which strengthens their backlog further.

MRV Systems will specifically provide Data-Encrypted Autonomous In-Situ Subsurface Profiling Systems to the United States Navy as part of the contract. In addition to the IDIQ, MRV is currently working with the US Navy on air deployment certification of a next-generation float.

MRV traces its lineage back to Scripps Institute of Oceanography and is one of the largest providers of scientific floats to the worldwide Argo program. 2026 marks the 10-year anniversary for MRV as a dedicated technological partner of the United States Navy.

MRV Systems joined General Oceans in April 2026 and expands the Group's capabilities in long-duration, autonomous data collection and strengthens its position as a global leader in underwater technology.