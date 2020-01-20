MSC Cruises Orders 2 LNG-Powered Cruise Ships

Geneva-based global cruise line MSC Cruises has signed a contract with the French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to build the third and fourth liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered MSC World Class ships.



The two parties announced that a firm contract has been signed for the construction of two additional MSC World Class ships worth over 2 billion euros scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2027.



In 2017, Chantiers de l’Atlantique (previously STX France) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MSC Cruises for the construction of two cruise ships. The deal included options for two additional vessels.



The first of the initial two ships in the class is currently under construction at Chantiers’ shipyard in Saint-Nazaire and is due to enter service in 2022.



With 205,000 GT, she will become the biggest vessel operated by a European cruise line as well as the first LNG-powered cruise ship built in France.



Compared to standard marine fuel, LNG combined with saving measures decreases sulphur emissions and particulate matter by 99%, NOx emissions by 85%, and CO2 emissions by 25%.



The four vessels in this new class would represent a capital investment exceeding EUR 4 billion and an extra 30 million working hours for the yard, the suppliers and subcontractors involved in the project.