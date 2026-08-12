MSC, Jotun Sign Hull Cleaning Agreement

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Jotun have entered into an agreement for the installation and operation of Jotun's Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) onboard MSC Daniela.

The agreement includes the full HSS package, combining Jotun's SeaQuantum Skate coating with robotic hull inspection and cleaning technology designed to maintain an always clean hull throughout vessel operations.

The installation was completed during the vessel's drydocking in China in June 2026. By maintaining a continuously clean hull, HSS supports vessel efficiency while helping preserve fuel, cut carbon emissions as well as limiting transfer of species from one harbor to the next.

Jotun's Hull Skating Solutions combines advanced antifouling technology with proactive robotic inspection and cleaning. The company recently received independent verification from DNV, verifying an always clean hull for vessels using HSs, with no measurable speed loss.