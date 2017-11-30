CMA CGM Creates Leader in Multimodal Solutions

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, is pleased to announce the merger, effective January 1st, 2018, of its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR which headquarters will be located in Hamburg.

The union between these two companies specialized in intra-European transport enables the CMA CGM Group to strengthen its multimodal offer in Europe, particularly thanks to the complementarity of the geographical zones covered today by MacAndrews and OPDR, in order to create the sector’s leader.

MacAndrews will bring together the strengths of the two subsidiaries and will be characterized by: a presence in 16 countries, 36 agencies, 595 employees (310 OPDR / 285 MacAndrews) and 18 services.

Acquired by CMA CGM in 2002, MacAndrews is the oldest shipping company in Europe. It offers rail, land and maritime transport services to customers and is a specialist in container transport on short-sea routes as well as multimodal solutions in Europe.

MacAndrews connects Great Britain, the Iberian Peninsula and Poland . OPDR, acquired by the CMA CGM Group in 2015, is an expert in intra-European short-sea transport and logistics. OPDR mainly covers Central Europe , Spain (including the Canary Islands), Portugal and Morocco.

This merger is fully in line with the Group’s strategy to develop its intra-regional activities. Employment in each entity, as well as existing services, will be maintained.