Damen Signs Contract with Multraship

At the Europort exhibition in Rotterdam, Multraship and Damen signed a contract for the build and delivery of two Damen Stan Launch 804s.

The new launches will be operated by Multraship subsidiaries Montis Mooring Boatservice BV and Verenigde Bootlieden BV.

Verenigde Bootlieden BV and Montis Mooring Boatservice BV provide boatmen and other specialist marine services in the port of Terneuzen, the Netherlands. The new acquisitions will provide among others line handling services in the Terneuzen port area.

The 8.62-meter Stan Launch 804s are specially modified versions of the class. Integrated into the design are upgrades designed to maximize their capabilities in the specialized terminal environment, based on their operators’ long experience.

With an emphasis on maneuvrability and power, the changes include increasing the standard bollard pull from 1.4 tonnes to 3.2 tonnes, adding an 11kW bow thruster, a ø900 mm nozzle propeller and more than doubling the installed power to 182 kW. Other features include Mampaey quick-release towing hooks, capstans with a pull force of 750 kg to manage heavy mooring ropes, and anti-slip wooden decks.

The new launches will have further modifications based on more recent experiences. Most notably, the air draft will be further decreased to less than 2.75 meters to give additional manoeuvrability beneath the terminal jetties and in other confined spaces.

Multraship and Damen have a close relationship going back many years. Other recent deliveries include two ASD 3212 tugs. The launches will be built at Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam for delivery in 2018.