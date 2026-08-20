M/V Ann Nash Added to Maritime Partners Fleet

Maritime Partners has added the M/V Ann Nash to its growing fleet. Built by FMT Shipyard & Repair in Harvey, Louisiana, the vessel continues the successful working relationship between Maritime Partners, FMT Shipyard & Repair, and Laborde Products in delivering towboats for inland marine service.

The MN Ann Nash measures 52.5 feet in length overall with a 19.6-foot beam and a 3.3-foot draft. The vessel is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by two Mitsubishi S62 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM, for a combined 1,600 horsepower. The build also includes two 65kW generator sets supplied by Laborde Products, supporting the vessel's onboard electrical systems.

The M/V Ann Nash is the fourth vessel FMT Shipyard & Repair has delivered to Maritime Partners, following the M/V Deirdre Ann, M/V Beth Williams, and M/V Lulu Hamilton. The continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to building dependable, purpose-built towboats that support the evolving needs of the inland marine industry.

Laborde Products supplied the Mitsubishi propulsion package and generator sets, working closely with both Maritime Partners and FMT Shipyard & Repair from application through delivery. The Mitsubishi S62 platform continues to provide dependable performance and straightforward operation for demanding inland towing applications.