Nakilat Brings In $355m Net Profit for Q3 2026

Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026, with a net profit of USD$355 million (QAR 1.29 billion) compared to USD$360 million (QAR 1.31 billion) for the corresponding period in 2025.

"The ongoing regional situation continued to affect activities within our Marine Services segment, including ship repair, shipping agency and towage services," said Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Nakilat's Chief Executive Officer. "Despite these operating conditions, Nakilat continued to fulfill its strategic role in supporting Qatar's energy transportation sector and meeting the needs of its customers. Cost-control initiatives were implemented while maintaining the stability of our core activities and ensuring the highest levels of operational reliability across our fleet. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our customers under all circumstances."

During the period, Nakilat continued to deliver a number of operational and strategic milestones that support its long-term growth objectives. A key milestone was the naming of the Company's first newbuild 88,000 cubic meter LPG/ammonia carrier, supporting the Company's strategy to diversify its fleet and enhance its future operational capabilities.

The Company also made progress in its newbuilding program, which comprises a total orderbook of 40 vessels currently under construction at leading shipyards in South Korea and China. During the period, several major construction milestones were completed, reflecting the continued momentum of the program, with deliveries under the first phase progressing in line with the planned schedule from 2026.

As part of Nakilat Group's contribution to supporting the country's strategic energy projects, Qatar Fabrication Company (QFAB) and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions continued to implement a number of specialized industrial and marine projects that contribute to strengthening national capabilities and developing the local supply chain for the energy sector. These efforts continued within a market environment that remains affected by the ongoing regional situation.