Nakilat Takes LNG Carrier In-House

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Flex LNG carrier Al Sheehaniya from STASCo (Shell Trading and Shipping Company) with effect from 6 July 2017, as part of the planned and phased transition announced on 19th October 2016.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 210,200 cubic meters, Al Sheehaniya is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas.

The vessel built in South Korea by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was delivered in February 2009 and has been in service ever since.

Al Sheehaniya is the ninth wholly-owned LNG vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar (NSQL), bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 17, comprising of 13 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.