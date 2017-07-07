Marine Link
Nakilat Takes LNG Carrier In-House

July 7, 2017

Photo: Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat)

 Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat)  has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Flex LNG carrier Al Sheehaniya from STASCo (Shell Trading and Shipping Company) with effect from 6 July 2017, as part of the planned and phased transition announced on 19th October 2016. 

 
With a cargo carrying capacity of 210,200 cubic meters, Al Sheehaniya is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas. 
 
The vessel built in South Korea by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was delivered in February 2009 and has been in service ever since.
 
Al Sheehaniya is the ninth wholly-owned LNG vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar (NSQL), bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 17, comprising of 13 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.
 
Nakilat owns, operates and manages LNG vessels and to provide shipping and marine-related services to a range of participants within the Qatari hydrocarbon sector.
 
