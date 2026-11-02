Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has named nine new gas carriers at three South Korean shipyards, marking progress in its fleet expansion programs aimed at increasing LNG transportation capacity and diversifying into LPG/ammonia shipping.

The naming ceremonies, announced on November 2, took place at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Samho, covering seven LNG carriers and two LPG/ammonia carriers.

Five of the LNG carriers form part of Nakilat's 25-vessel conventional-size LNG carrier newbuild program at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.

The 25 vessels will be fully owned and operated by Nakilat and chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements, supporting LNG transportation requirements associated with Qatar's North Field expansion projects.

The other four vessels, comprising two LNG carriers and two LPG/ammonia carriers, belong to Nakilat's separate six-vessel newbuild program at HD Hyundai Samho.

The seven LNG carriers were named Al Ghuwair, Al Jazi, Al Mirzam, Maqdeem, Al Nasraniya, Energy Vigour and Energy Voyager, while the two LPG/ammonia carriers were named Energy South and Energy East.

“We are proud of our partnership with QatarEnergy, through which we aim to deliver added value to the LNG transportation market as an active partner in meeting the requirements of the North Field expansion projects.

“The naming of these nine vessels represents tangible progress in Nakilat’s long-term investment in expanding its fleet. By strengthening our LNG transportation capabilities and further diversifying our fleet with LPG/ammonia carriers, we are enhancing our ability to respond to our customers’ evolving needs while continuing to support Qatar’s position as one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of LNG,” said Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat

The LNG newbuilds will support gas transportation from Qatar to international markets, while the LPG/ammonia carriers will expand Nakilat's range of shipping services.

Nakilat operates a fleet comprising LNG and LPG carriers as well as a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).