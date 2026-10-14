NASA Engineer Corey Harris Joins BroCoTec to Strengthen Marine IT Operations

Houston-based maritime IT network specialist BroCoTec is bringing space age tech expertise to its expanding team with the appointment of NASA engineer Corey Harris.

Harris, who has spent several years upgrading networks on board the International Space Station and mission control center, Houston, is transferring his knowledge and expertise of networks and cybersecurity to the maritime industry.

Harris is one of several tech talents to recently join Houston-based start-up BroCoTec to deliver specialized IT and cybersecurity infrastructure services.

“It was an honor to work at NASA managing and updating networks on the space station,” said Harris. “Now I and BroCoTec are heavily focused on the maritime sector where the opportunities are huge. Satcomms systems like Starlink and Inmarsat’s NexusWave are redefining maritime by providing 24-hour internet connectivity with all the infrastructure and functionality of a corporate office.”

“Slowly but surely the maritime sector is embracing this technology as vessel operators come to realize what the possibilities are,” said Harris. “When we introduce the ideas and talk through the benefits and applications the light bulbs really go off.”

Harris emphasized the safety, operational, economic and human benefits of highly networked ships with advanced systems and services that are transforming traditional maritime operations. “Security is being significantly improved with connected, high-definition 4K night-vision cameras that provide 24/7 security around a ship,” he said. “Connectivity can provide 24/7 communication with everyone ashore, including high-definition video links with equipment manufacturers to deal with emergency repairs, and the ability of crews to call family and friends, which improves mental welfare.”

Harris, who spent more than a decade developing drone technology at aerospace giant Northrop Grumman before joining NASA, also highlighted the need to build a secure network from day one to fully, and safely, leverage all of today’s global capability.