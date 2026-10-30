Natalia Margioli Named President at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), the professional body for the commercial shipping industry worldwide, has officially welcomed its new senior officers at this year’s Controlling Council meeting held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Outgoing President Punit Oza FICS handed over the reins to Natalia Margioli FICS, the first woman and the first Greek member to take on the role of President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

Before assuming the position of President, Natalia held the position of Vice President from 2024. She brings decades of experience in shipping and maritime education to the role. Natalia has been Founder and Managing Director of the Hellenic Management Centre since 1999 and holds a BA in Business Administration and an MBA.

The Institute also elected Jeffrey Blum FICS as its new Vice President at the Controlling Council meeting. He will serve a two-year term, supporting Natalia in her role as President.

“It is a great honor and privilege to take on the Presidency of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, an institution that has been such an important part of my personal and professional journey for more than two decades. I would like to sincerely thank Punit for his leadership and valuable contribution to the Institute over the past two years, and for the strong foundations on which we can continue to build," said Natalia.

"Becoming the first woman and the first Greek President in the Institute’s 115-year history is a milestone I am very proud of. Looking ahead, my priority is to build on our excellence in maritime education, strengthen the value of ICS membership, bring our international Branches closer together and further develop our connections with the shipping industry. Above all, I believe in bringing people together, and I look forward to working with our members, Branches and colleagues around the world to make our Institute even stronger.”