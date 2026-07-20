Natalie Carroll Appointed as ICMA's Head of Competence and Training

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has appointed Natalie Carroll as Head of Competence and Training, where she will lead the association's initiatives to strengthen workforce capability, improve skills transferability, and support the delivery of IMCA's People and Skills Plan.

Natalie brings more than 20 years of experience in competence, training, and learning development across offshore energy, subsea, defense, and financial services. Most recently, she held the role of Global Competence and Training Manager at Boskalis Subsea Services, where she developed and led competence and training programs.

In her new role, Natalie will lead IMCA's program to build transferable skills and capability across the offshore sector, working with stakeholders to develop and standardize core technical competencies, build a global competence and skills framework, and create clearer career pathways across the marine contracting industry.

Natalie has long been engaged with the association, most recently serving as Chair of IMCA's Competence and Training Committee.

The Committee has elected Jamie Johnston, Survey Lead at Sulmara, as Natalie's replacement, following a call for nominations from Committee members.

"I am delighted to be joining IMCA at such an important time for the industry. Having worked in competence and training for more than two decades, I have seen first-hand the crucial role that competence assurance plays in supporting safe and effective operations," said Carroll. "I look forward to working with Members and industry stakeholders to strengthen competence across the sector and help create more accessible and transferable career pathways for the future workforce."