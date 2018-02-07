Hoegh LNG Signs FSRU Deal with Gas Natural Fenosa
Norway's Höegh LNG said on Wednesday that its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Höegh Giant has started its time charter contract with Spanish LNG operator Gas Natural Fenosa.
