Nature Integrated Routing for Whales & the Environment

In maritime circles we talk relentlessly about routing software in the name of safety, efficiency and reduced fuel burn. But what about “Nature Integrated Routing” which helps ships at sea avoid whale strikes and near misses? On this edition of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, Brian Hatter from Accelleron and Eric Roscam Abbing and Michael Fishbach from Whale Guardians discuss the matter in depth, examining how Nature Integrated Routing can effectively help reduce whale strikes, aid the environment and, increasingly, be an commercial imperative for shipping companies globally.