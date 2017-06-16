Nautican to Ship First IPU from Prince Edward Island

The Nautican Research and Development manufacturing facility in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, said it is now ready to ship the facility's first Integrated Propulsion Unit (IPU) to a client in Alaska.

“Nautican is another excellent example of an emerging advanced marine technology company finding success right here on Prince Edward Island,” said PEI Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Heath MacDonald, who was on site with Nautican representatives to review the Ocean Series Class 200 IPU system prior to shipment.

“With this first shipment of a fully completed Integrated Propulsion Unit, Nautican signals that it is prepared to meet the demand for its high tech and innovative products from its shop floor in Slemon Park,” MacDonald said. “It also lends further proof to our commitment to growing this sector on the Island.”

Nautican opened the Prince Edward Island facility in December 2016 with the support of Babcock Canada and the provincial government. The facility’s first shipment, a set of rudders, was completed earlier this year and was delivered to Pacific Fisherman in Seattle.

In recent months, Nautican has increased the Summerside facility’s capability, including the installation and commissioning of specialized welding and manufacturing equipment, the company said. The facility has also received certification from the Canadian Welding Bureau.

“The short time since we established our manufacturing facility in Prince Edward Island has already proven that this was a positive and game changing decision for our company,” said Elizabeth Reynolds Boyd, president and owner of Nautican. “We have exceeded even our most optimistic expectations with respect to building a top notch team and establishing a strong and efficient manufacturing capability. We have been welcomed and encouraged by Island businesses and government stakeholders and we cannot overstate the importance of the ongoing support of Babcock Canada, local government and our newly established local supply network.”

The provincial government and Babcock Canada have continued to play an instrumental role in the growth of this facility, Nautican said, adding it has had the opportunity to work with other companies in PEI’s Advanced Marine Technology Cluster in achieving this milestone. This investment fulfills a portion of Babcock Canada’s Industrial and Regional Benefits (IRB) obligation to Canada on the Victoria In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) and has created jobs as a result. The IRB Policy requires winning contractors to undertake high value-added business activities in Canada equal to the value of contract they have won, which helps create jobs and fosters economic growth in Canada.

“This is a major milestone,” said Jake Jacobson, VP of Business & Corporate Development at Babcock Canada. “Babcock Canada remains committed to supporting PEI’s growing marine industry. This includes continuing to provide Nautican with support as it enhances its manufacturing capabilities.”

Since establishing in Prince Edward Island, Nautican has grown its staff to seven employees and has engaged numerous local suppliers. As its business expands, the company said it intends to add additional skilled team members and partners as a means of supplying more and better products to its international client base.