Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a developer of autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) for the proposed acquisition of its WAM-V unmanned surface vessel (USV) business assets, including associated software and intellectual property.

The proposed acquisition would add commercially deployed USV technology to Nauticus' existing subsea robotics portfolio, expanding their capabilities into surface operations. OPT's WAM-V vessels are currently deployed with customers, demonstrating established commercial applications for the technology. Nauticus intends to integrate its Nauticus ToolKITT software with the WAM-V platform, with the objective of enabling coordinated operations between surface vessels and its Aquanaut autonomous subsea robots.

Under the proposed terms, Nauticus would acquire the WAM-V business assets for $8 million in Nauticus Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, with additional contingent consideration of up to $2 million tied to specified equity financing proceeds and future WAM-V-related revenues.

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, required Board and regulatory approvals, and execution of definitive agreements. The parties intend to work toward completing the proposed acquisition within 45 days of acceptance of the LOI, although there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or the transaction completed.