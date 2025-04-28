Navantia UK Appoints New Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer

Navantia UK has announced the appointment of Derek Jones as Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer.

Jones brings over 30 years of experience in the defense sector to Navantia UK, including leadership roles at Babcock International Group, BAE Systems, and GEC Marconi. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of the Type 31 Frigate Program at Babcock, where he led a USD$2 billion (£1.5 billion) capital asset design and manufacture contract with the UK Ministry of Defence.

During his time at Babcock, Jones has held several senior positions including Managing Director of Operations for the Marine Sector, International Shipbuilding Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Sector, and Corporate Services Director. His experience spans major defencse programs including the Aircraft Carrier Alliance and the Future Maritime Support Program.

"I am delighted to be joining Navantia UK at such an exciting time for the company," said Jones. "Combining Navantia's global pedigree with the heritage and capabilities of the UK sites creates a robust platform for growth across the defense, maritime, and energy sectors. I look forward to working with the team to deliver value for our customers and strengthen the UK's sovereign industrial capabilities."

In his new role, Jones will be responsible for leading Navantia UK's commercial strategy and business development activities.