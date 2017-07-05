Tug Newbuild Alcor Delivered to Navibulgar

On June 2, 2017, MTG-Dolphin Shipyard delivered to Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) JSC the tug Alcor, the first of three vessels in series built to the RAmparts 2700 design by Robert Allan Ltd.

The tug adds to the fleet of four tugboats in the Navibulgar fleet and is the first tugboat built by the Bulgarian shipyard MTG Dolphin PLC-Varna for the Bulgarian ship owner, who owns more than 30 bulk carriers.

The naming ceremony took place on June 2 at Port of Varna and was attended by the Deputy Governor of Varna.

The vessel is named after the star Alcor from the Big Dipper constellation. Just as the star Alcor compliments the bigger star Mizar in this double star formation, the tug Alcor will accompany large vessels in the ports of Varna and Burgas.

Alcor is a multipurpose RAmparts 2700 tug working off a forward towing winch for ship handling and is equipped for coastal towing with towing gear aft including a tow hook and fittings for an optional winch.

The tug was designed and constructed to satisfy all applicable Rules and Regulations of Bureau Veritas and Bulgarian Flag State.

The vessel has been outfitted for a normal operating crew of six. The Master’s and Chief Engineer’s cabins are located on the main deck, with two additional double crew cabins located on the lower accommodation deck. A galley and mess room are also located on the main deck.

The deck machinery comprises a DMT Marine Equipment ATW-210 ship assist hawser winch on the bow, spooled with 150 m of 40 mm Dyneema line. The vessel is also fitted for an optional DMT Marine Equipment TW-010 towing winch aft with a capacity of 600 m of 40 mm steel wire . A DMT Marine Equipment DTH 45-90 tow hook is also fitted aft, on a towing staple. An AMCO VEBA V812FM knuckle boom deck crane is located on the aft deck.

The raised forecastle and elevated wheelhouse ensure good all-round visibility of the working decks. The reduced beam provides for a higher free running speed when transiting between ship assist tasks.

Main propulsion for each tug comprises a pair of CAT 3512C diesel engines, each rated 1,350 kW at 1,600 rpm, and each driving a Veth VZ-1250A Z-drive unit, with a 2,000 mm diameter fixed pitch propeller.

The electrical plant consists of two (2) identical CAT C7.1 diesel gen-sets, each with a power output of 118 ekW, 50 Hz.

Main Particulars:

Length Overall: 27.6 m

Beam, molded, extreme: 10 m

Depth, molded (hull): 4.17 m

Maximum draft: 3.95 m

Gross Tonnage: 307

The tank capacities are as follows:

Fuel Oil: 57.8 m³

Potable Water: 11.9 m³

Main Engine Lube Oil: 1 m³

Sludge Tank: 2.4 m³

Grey Water: 4.5 m³

Emergency Black Water: 4.5 m³

Trials results were as follows (average/maximum):