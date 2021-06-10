Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Navios Announces Delivery of Three Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 10, 2021

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an owner and operator of dry cargo vessels,  has taken delivery of the following three drybulk vessels:

  •  Navios Amitie - a 2021-built, Kamsarmax vessel with 82,002 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on May 28, 2021. The vessel is chartered out at a rate of 110% of average Baltic Panamax Index (BPI 82) until May 2024. Based on BPI 82 weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $31,720 per day.
  •  Navios Star – a 2021-built Kamsarmax vessel with 82,037 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on June 10, 2021. The vessel is chartered out at a rate of 110% of average Baltic Panamax Index (BPI 82) until June 2024. Based on BPI 82 weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $31,720 per day.
  •  Navios Koyo - a 2011-built Capesize vessel with 181,415 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on June 4, 2021. The vessel was acquired for $28.5 million. The vessel is currently trading on the spot market. Based on BCI 5TC weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $24,039 per day.

NMM’s fleet (on a delivered basis) consists of 89 vessels, of which 51 are dry bulk vessels and 38 are containerships. The fleet has total capacity of 8.2 million dwt.

