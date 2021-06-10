Navios Announces Delivery of Three Vessels

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, has taken delivery of the following three drybulk vessels:

Navios Amitie - a 2021-built, Kamsarmax vessel with 82,002 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on May 28, 2021. The vessel is chartered out at a rate of 110% of average Baltic Panamax Index (BPI 82) until May 2024. Based on BPI 82 weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $31,720 per day.

Navios Star – a 2021-built Kamsarmax vessel with 82,037 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners' fleet on June 10, 2021. The vessel is chartered out at a rate of 110% of average Baltic Panamax Index (BPI 82) until June 2024. Based on BPI 82 weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $31,720 per day.

Navios Koyo - a 2011-built Capesize vessel with 181,415 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners' fleet on June 4, 2021. The vessel was acquired for $28.5 million. The vessel is currently trading on the spot market. Based on BCI 5TC weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $24,039 per day.

NMM’s fleet (on a delivered basis) consists of 89 vessels, of which 51 are dry bulk vessels and 38 are containerships. The fleet has total capacity of 8.2 million dwt.