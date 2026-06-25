NAVTOR Launches New Version of Digital Logbooks

NAVTOR has unveiled the latest iteration of its Digital Logbooks offering, featuring the industry’s first integrated Visitors log onboard, in addition to a Remaining on Board (ROB) report function to ease compliance and reduce crew workloads. Other improvements featured in version 2.6.23, include simplified logbooks for the Ferry and Small Boat segment, enabling ‘on the go’ log management for busy crew members.

Adopted by over 1500 vessels within the world fleet, Digital Logbooks provide reliable, real-time, highly automated and AI empowered log-keeping, capturing and sharing critical data (across fleets and entire organizations), simplifying compliance, cutting administration and empowering more informed decision making.

Version 2.6.23 marks “a further leap forward in functionality and efficiency," according to Amitabh Sankranti, Shipping Analytics Director, NAVTOR.

Sankranti notes that the integrated visitor management onboard function enables easy and consistent compliance with the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, while the ROB report simplifies the tracking of fuel, oily water and sludge waste collections, in addition to ballast water and fresh water onboard. This greatly reduces the duplication of entries across logs and environmental reports, ensuring daily operational reports synchronize with other reports required by charterers, compliance departments, technical teams, and MARPOL logs.

The tailormade logbooks for ferries and small boats are designed to be “intuitive and user friendly” to simplify tasks and help accelerate adoption of digital technology in this key market segment.