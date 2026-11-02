Maritime technology company NAVTOR has introduced real-time AIS streaming to its NavFleet platform, allowing fleet managers to monitor vessel positions, movements and surrounding traffic with minimal latency.

The new capability, included in NavFleet version 2.7.1, uses NAVTOR's existing digital infrastructure to capture and transmit live vessel AIS data, providing ship operators with more immediate access to information on vessel speed, heading and position.

The system uses NavBox, NAVTOR's secure gateway for exchanging data between vessels and shore-based systems, to capture, package and transmit AIS information through a proprietary, low-bandwidth network.

According to NAVTOR, the technology allows fleet managers to monitor vessels in the context of surrounding traffic and marine infrastructure, reducing reliance on position updates that may be several minutes or hours old.

“This creates a new level of awareness for fleet managers, enabling not just better, more informed decision-making, but proactive decision-making,” said Tor Håkon Svanes, NAVTOR's NavFleet Platform Manager.

The system also enables users to view vessels according to their dimensions and current operational situation, supporting monitoring and assistance during emergencies.

NAVTOR said the capability provides access to vessel information without the individual vessel charges associated with some providers of high-frequency satellite AIS data.

The NavFleet 2.7.1 update also introduces additional map layers, including IMMA, WCZ, PCA and IMO SA, alongside improved file sharing and further refinements to coordination between ship- and shore-based teams.

NAVTOR plans to introduce AIS stream replay functionality in a future release, allowing users to review historical vessel movements alongside associated contextual information.

The proposed feature could be used to examine incidents involving vessels and port infrastructure by reviewing information such as a ship's approach angle, speed and wind direction.

NavFleet 2.7.1 is available as an automatic upgrade for existing NavFleet monitoring subscribers, while AIS streaming will become available through the NavFleet App in December 2026.