Neoliner Origin Makes First Call in Belgium

NEOLINE and CMA CGM announced that Neoliner Origin completed her first call at PSA Zeebrugge on Monday, September 21, 2026. The call marked both the vessel’s first visit to Belgium and the addition of Zeebrugge to NEOLINE’s regular transatlantic service.

Neoliner Origin is a 136-metrerroll-on/roll-off cargo vessel designed to use wind as its main source of propulsion, complemented by an auxiliary diesel-electric system. Its two foldable SolidSail masts carry 3,000 square meters of sail and enable access to most ports. On its North Atlantic route, the vessel is designed to reduce fuel consumption by more than 80% compared with a conventional vessel sailing at 15 knots.

A new European gateway for NEOLINE’s transatlantic service

Part of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Zeebrugge is a European hub for roll-on/roll-off, automotive and out-of-gauge cargo. Its addition responds to demand from shippers and partners seeking direct access to NEOLINE’s service from the logistics heart of Europe, with strong connections to Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and northern France.

The extended rotation now connects Zeebrugge, Montoir-de-Bretagne, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax. It is expected to take five weeks in summer and six weeks in winter, representing around ten rotations per year. The extension adds only a few days to the rotation while maintaining the transit-time commitments made to existing customers from Montoir-de-Bretagne.





As a major partner of NEOLINE, CMA CGM has supported the development of this pioneering wind-powered shipping solution. The CMA CGM Group now offers the service to its customers and other shippers seeking to reduce emissions from their transatlantic supply chains. The Zeebrugge call expands access to the European freight market and strengthens opportunities for return cargo ahead of a potential future fleet expansion.