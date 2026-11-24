Romania's Black Sea Neptun Deep offshore gas project will add 0.2 percentage points to economic output next year and narrow the current account deficit by 0.6%, BCR bank said in a research note on Tuesday.

The project is a joint venture between OMV Petrom, which is controlled by Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, and Romania's state-owned Romgaz

It is expected to start production in the first half of 2027

BCR said Neptun Deep will add 0.4 percentage points to economic growth in 2028, the first year it will produce at full capacity of 8 billion cubic metres annually, doubling the European Union state's gas output

Neptun Deep will generate budget revenue of about €900 million ($981.81 million) and €800 million in 2027 and 2028 respectively from royalties, a tax on additional offshore revenue and profit tax

Next year's estimated revenue will improve the budget deficit by about 0.2 percentage points.

The narrowing of the current account deficit stems mainly from the gas itself, through exports and lower gas imports

At full capacity, the contribution from gas production will ease in later years as gas prices fall, BCR said