NEPTUN WERFT Delivers Two River Cruise Ships to Viking

In Basel today, June 11, 2026, NEPTUN WERFT officially delivered the river cruise ships Viking Annar and Viking Fjolvar to Viking. The technical handover of the vessels by the project management had already taken place yesterday, June 10, in Lelystad in the Netherlands.

At 135 meters, the Viking Annar is a vessel of the Longship series. It accommodates 190 passengers and 53 crew members and operates on the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers. The first guests are scheduled to board in Amsterdam on June 22.

The Viking Fjolvar is currently the last river cruise ship of the Seine series. Boasting the same design elements as the Longships, ships of this series have been shortened by 10 meters to a length of 125 meters so that they can sail along the Seine all the way into the center of Paris. The Viking Fjolvar accommodates 168 passengers and 46 crew members. The ship is scheduled to welcome its first guests starting July 4.