Neptune Awards Vessel Services Deal to Sentinel Marine

Neptune Energy on Wednesday announced the award of a £10 million three-year vessel services contract to Sentinel Marine, to provide offshore support for its operated Cygnus gas field in the U.K. southern North Sea.

The contract, awarded following a competitive tendering process, will see Sentinel Marine continue to deploy its multi role, emergency response and rescue (MRERR) vessel Cygnus Sentinel on the gas field. The vessel will also support an upcoming drilling campaign on the Cygnus field. The contract includes two one-year extensions.

The Cygnus Sentinel’s fuel-efficient, multi-role specification enables the vessel to provide both emergency response and platform supply services, thereby reducing costs and CO2 emissions, and maximizing efficiency, Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s U.K. country director, Alan Muirhead, said, “The MRERRV has an essential role in supporting safe operations at Cygnus. Sentinel Marine has been supporting operations at Cygnus since 2014 and we are pleased to continue working together to maintain safe and efficient operations.”

Neptune Energy is operator of the Cygnus field with a 38.75% stake. Its field partner is Spirit Energy, which owns the remaining 61.25%.