Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and Neptune Robotics have agreed to collaborate on robotic vessel hull cleaning trials in Singapore under an innovation program run by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The 18-month program will evaluate in-water hull inspection and cleaning technologies, with LDC making vessels from its chartered fleet of more than 300 ships available for testing under real operating conditions.

The trials will assess the performance of Neptune's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots and how inspection and cleaning data can inform vessel maintenance procedures, with findings expected in 2028.

Neptune's robots use cavitational waterjets to remove marine growth from the flat bottoms and vertical sides of ship hulls, addressing fouling that can increase drag, fuel consumption and emissions.

The systems are designed to operate in strong currents and low-visibility conditions while preserving antifouling coatings and capturing removed material.

MPA's programme also addresses operational safety and environmental considerations, including waste management during hull cleaning.

LDC will provide operational feedback to Neptune and MPA to help assess how the technology could be applied across its freight operations.

Neptune said its robotic systems can clean full-draft Capesize vessels within 24 hours and operate in currents of up to four knots.

“The path to maritime decarbonization requires both technological innovation and strong industry collaboration. From our earliest discussions, it was clear that Neptune and LDC share a common vision for advancing more efficient and sustainable shipping through practical, data-driven solutions.

“We are excited to work together under the MPA program and turn that shared vision into real impact that helps shape the wider adoption of advanced maritime technologies across the industry,” said Elizabeth Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Neptune Robotics.

“Maintaining fuel efficiency by managing hull fouling is a practical way to support freight operations and contribute to maritime decarbonization efforts. Through our collaboration with Neptune, we will better understand how robotic hull inspection and cleaning can help advance these goals, using insights from participating vessels to assess the technology’s potential across our freight activities,” added Fabian Kowatsch, LDC’s Shipping Decarbonisation Lead.