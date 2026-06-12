Nereida Energy Raises Over $3M to Expand Maritime Battery Tech Business

Norwegian maritime technology company Nereida Energy has raised $3.3 million (NOK 32 million) through a private placement of shares backed by a group of industrial and financial investors, including Grieg, Eviny, Nysnø and Nye Aasen.

The company, which develops battery and energy storage solutions for vessels ranging from ferries and service vessels to offshore ships and wellboats, said the proceeds will be used to strengthen its organization, advance product development and support strategic growth initiatives.

Founded in 2025 by a team of maritime electrification specialists, Nereida combines battery systems with a proprietary control and software platform designed to optimize vessel energy storage performance, operational safety and cybersecurity.

"Batteries are increasingly becoming commoditized, so it is the management and control system that truly differentiates solutions and determines how much value you get out of the batteries.

"In practice, we develop the brain and nervous system of the battery systems and deliver this as a turnkey solution, in line with maritime regulations, to shipowners, shipyards and vessel designers,” said Geir Bjørkeli, Chief Executive Officer of Nereida Energy.

The company's technology continuously monitors battery condition, manages data collection and processing, optimizes battery operations and supports vessel safety and cybersecurity requirements.

The funding round brings several new investors into Nereida's shareholder base, including Grieg Maritime Group through Grieg New Energy, government-owned climate investment company Nysnø Climate Investments, Eviny Ventures and investment company Nye Aasen. Nereida Chairman Hogne Tyssøy also participated through his private investment company.

The investment comes as maritime electrification gathers pace across the shipping industry.

According to DNV's Maritime Forecast to 2050, the number of vessels using alternative energy solutions, including battery and hybrid systems, is expected to nearly double between 2024 and 2028 based on the current orderbook.