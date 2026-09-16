Netherlands Coastguard Receives Patrol Vessel

Multraship, on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat, delivered the new patrol vessel ENFORCER to the Netherlands Coastguard, a 53-metre-long modern patrol vessel for surveillance work, providing assistance and contributing to safety in the North Sea.



ENFORCER was built by Damen Shipyards in Gorinchem. It is owned by Multraship from Terneuzen, which will therefore also be responsible for the vessel’s crew and maintenance. The Netherlands Coastguard will have operational command. To carry out the duties in the North Sea, boarding officers from law enforcement agencies such as the police, customs and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee board the vessel.

ENFORCER is outfitted with two high-speed boats (RHIBs) for inspections and enforcement at sea. In addition, the vessel also has a large crane, a towing system, a FiFi 1 fire-fighting system and salvage pumps.

The vessel complies with the Tier-3 emissions standard and runs on HVO100. It therefore fits in with Multraship’s sustainability ambitions and the joint commitment by Rijkswaterstaat and the Netherlands Coastguard to cleaner and more sustainable navigation in the North Sea.

Multraship is already supplying the Rijksrederij with three Emergency Response and Towing Vessels (ERTVs). Those vessels are used for emergency towage operations and general Coastguard duties. The addition of the ENFORCER builds on this successful alliance between government and maritime partners.



ENFORCER in action.

Image courtesy Multraship