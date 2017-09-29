NBS Maritime Rolls out New Ship Supply Firm in the Netherlands

Recently NBS Maritime B.V. commenced business operations in the Netherlands, becoming the first NBS office in Northwestern Europe as the company expands its regional reach to serve directly vessels at key ports in the region.

NBS NL will cater for the growing customer base of the company in the area, covering the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Already amongst the leading ship suppliers in the Black Sea region, NBS Maritime has a network of offices in Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and a global ship supply unit – NBS Global.

Located in Halsteren, NBS Maritime B.V. is positioned close to the busiest European hub – Rotterdam port. The strategic location and spacious warehouse premises enable the company to deliver the full scope of items and fresh provisions required on board with the shortest lead time, while maintaining the most competitive prices. The warehouse facilities will house a wide range of stores, including technical items, deck, engine and cabin stores, spare parts, etc. on stock.

“We are excited to become part of the vibrant maritime industry in Rotterdam. Our new division, NBS Maritime B.V., will extend NBS presence in the region and will enhance our service offering.” said Alex Alexandrov, Managing Director of NBS Maritime.

NBS Netherlands will be led by Mr. Anton Pramatarov, a seasoned professional in the maritime industry with years of experience and profound knowledge of the local market.

He commented on the launch of NBS in The Netherlands: “This is a big but logical step for our dynamic international organization. The local market is extremely competitive but this only drives us ahead. We are passionate for what we do and our clients see this in our work every day. Together with NBS dedicated international team we will make the difference”.