New COO Joins USTC’s Executive Board

Torben Østergaard-Nielsen’s global shipping group United Shipping & Trading Company (USTC) has welcomed Nina Østergaard Borris as new COO to its Executive Board.

For the past six years, Nina Østergaard Borris has been Executive Assistant and Head of M&A in Bunker Holding, the USTC group’s largest business unit, focusing on business optimization, strategy and M&A.

In parallel with her employment at Bunker Holding, Borris has served as a board member in the sister companies SDK (shipping and logistics company) and Uni-Tankers (shipowning company) as well as the parent company USTC. These directorships continue unchanged.

After her move from Bunker Holding to the parent company USTC on January 1, 2020, she will now be responsible for business optimization and development of the group’s operating companies in close cooperation with the companies’ executive boards and Torben Østergaard-Nielsen.

In 2017, a decision was made to keep ownership of the group in the family via the family’s Selfinvest Family Office and to strengthen the active ownership through the family office. Since then, they have pursued the development plans established for the owner family’s members, Torben Østergaard-Nielsen and his two daughters, Mia Østergaard Nielsen and Nina Østergaard Borris.