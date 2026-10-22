New Crewsure Energy Program Provides Employee Benefits for Offshore Workers

Crewsure Insurance Services Limited (Crewsure) has announced the launch of Crewsure Energy, a new program that brings together traditional employee benefits with specialist Crisis Response protection, designed for companies employing personnel working in the international energy and offshore sectors.

The launch represents an expansion for Crewsure, as the company already provides specialist MLC crew benefits for personnel working aboard drilling ships and other maritime assets. Crewsure Energy now extends that expertise beyond the vessel to provide dedicated protection for employees and contractors working on offshore rigs and other declared energy operations.

At its core are emergency medical expenses, personal accident and wages protection, with worldwide cover available subject to the policy terms and schedule. The medical section covers medical emergency treatment following illness or accident, while personal accident protection includes accidental death and permanent disability benefits and loss of wages cover and loss of baggage.

The program also recognizes the operational consequences for an employer when a member of an overseas workforce can no longer continue their assignment. Cover can therefore include reasonable additional costs of recruiting and sending a replacement employee overseas following death, illness, bodily injury or qualifying compulsory quarantine.

A distinguishing feature of Crewsure Energy is its integrated Crisis Response protection. Rather than treating employee benefits and security risks entirely separately, the program can respond to events including kidnap, detention, disappearance, hijack, hostage crisis, extortion, threats and virtual kidnap, with access to professional response consultants. Crisis benefits can extend considerably beyond the immediate incident, including response consultant costs, travel and accommodation, loss of salary, replacement key-person costs, legal and medical expenses, rehabilitation and job retraining, temporary security measures and other specified additional expenses.

The program can also provide Emergency Political Repatriation and Relocation and Threat Repatriation, including specified travel and accommodation costs and, in qualifying circumstances, personal effects left behind and irrevocably lost following an emergency political repatriation.

Emergency medical, inpatient and evacuation/repatriation assistance is supported by Northcott Global Solutions, with 24-hour assistance available, while the Crisis Response section provides access to specialist response consultants.

The Medical Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance, Sick Pay and Crisis Response insurance is underwritten by certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London.