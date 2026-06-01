New Gulf Coast Shipyard Sports 660-ton Marine Travelift

Taylor Marine Construction, Inc. announced the startup of Taylor Marine Shipyard, a new Gulf Coast commercial vessel repair and haul-out facility positioned on Dickinson Bayou, immediately adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel near Lights 45 and 46. The shipyard is scheduled to place its 660-ton Marine Travelift into full commercial service in August 2026. The Travelift dramatically expands heavy marine repair and maintenance capability along the Gulf Coast and throughout the inland marine industry.

“Our vision is to create a first-class Gulf Coast shipyard focused on responsiveness, safety, and heavy marine capability,” said Julius Taylor, President of Taylor Marine Construction, Inc. “The addition of this 660-ton Travelift represents a major investment in Gulf Coast marine infrastructure and provides a unique capability in Texas for hauling larger commercial barges and vessels that previously had very limited repair options in the region.”

The 660-ton lift system hauls commercial vessels and barges up to 54 feet wide, providing a heavy-haul capability for the Texas market. In addition to the Travelift operation, Taylor Marine Shipyard currently maintains the capability to haul out barges up to 60 feet wide by 180 feet long using a launch bag system, allowing the yard to support a broad range of inland and coastal marine equipment.

The facility provides operators with convenient access while remaining sheltered within Dickinson Bayou. Current navigational limitations to the facility are approximately 12 ft. of draft during summer conditions and approximately 10 ft. of draft during strong north wind conditions.

Taylor Marine Shipyard is designed to support both planned maintenance and emergency vessel repair operations for inland barge operators, dredging contractors, marine transportation companies, construction fleets, and government operators throughout the Gulf Coast region.

The facility’s services will include:

Commercial vessel and barge haul-outs

Hull inspections and surveys

Structural steel repairs and welding

Steel fitting and fabrication

Hull plating crop-out and replacement

Vessel framing and structural reconstruction

Engine alignments

Propeller change-outs

Rudder change-outs

Federal inspections and certifications

Blasting and coating services per owner or Taylor Marine specifications

Anodes and coatings

Fleet maintenance programs

Emergency drydock and repair support





Image courtesy Taylor Marine Construction