New Leadership for SCA's Industry Partners Committee Announced

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, announced the incoming chairs of its Industry Partners Committee, which represents SCA’s supplier and manufacturer members across the country.

John Rhatigan, Chairman of the Marine Machinery Association, is ascending from Vice Chairman to Chairman of the Industry Partners Committee, assuming the position from Mark Haller, President and Owner of Tri-Tec Manufacturing, LLC. This will be Mr. Rhatigan's fourth consecutive year serving in a leadership role on SCA’s Industry Partners Committee.

Joining Mr. Rhatigan to lead the Industry Partners Committee is Chuck Goddard, President at K&G Maritime Strategies, LLC.