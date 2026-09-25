New LNG Vessel for Diamond Global Energy Named

On September 18, NYK held a naming ceremony for a newly built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier at HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd. in the Republic of Korea. The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests and stakeholders, including Tetsuro Wada, CEO of Diamond Global Energy Pte. Ltd. (DGE), and Ryutaro Okuzawa, Executive Officer of NYK. During the ceremony, Mr. Wada named the vessel DIAMOND GAS NEXUS.



The vessel is chartered to DGE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation based in Singapore, under a long-term time-charter contract. Under the ship-management framework of the NYK Group, the vessel is expected to be primarily engaged in LNG transportation for the Cameron LNG project in the United States, in which both Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK participate.



The vessel is equipped with the latest WinGD dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine, which can use both fuel oil and boil-off as fuel. In addition, the vessel is equipped with a sub-cooler that cools the cargo and suppresses the generation of excess boil-off gas, thereby improving transportation efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Main Particulars

Length, oa: 289.9 m

Beam: 46.1 m

Main engine: X-DF 2.2 iCER (dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine)

Cargo capacity: 174,000 m³

Builder: HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea)





Image courtesy NYK