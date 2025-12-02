Marine Link
New $60m U.S. Defense Shipbuilding Facility Set to Open in 2027

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 2, 2025

Rendering of the planned defense shipbuilding facility across from Master Boat’s existing facility on Bayou Coden. Image Courtesy Master Boat Builders

  • Facility will include 150,000 square feet of covered manufacturing space optimized for serial production
  • New yard will support 200 new jobs and expands shipbuilding capacity
     

Master Boat Builders announced plans to build a new $60 million, 150,000 sq ft manufacturing facility dedicated exclusively to government and defense shipbuilding programs. The new 20-acre site is located directly across Bayou Coden from the company’s existing yard.

“This new facility is about building more capability here at home,” said Garrett Rice, President, Master Boat Builders. “By dedicating an entire yard to defense programs, we’re creating the capacity and flexibility needed to deliver for all of our customers and supporting the nation’s call for a stronger, more resilient maritime industrial base.”

Master Boat is partnering with Thompson Engineering and RJ Baggett on the design, engineering and construction of the facility. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art assembly building with approximately 150,000 square feet of covered manufacturing space optimized for serial production, enabling the erection of steel and aluminum ships, as well as efficient fabrication and assembly of complex modules for Navy and Coast Guard programs, including the U.S. Navy’s Landing Craft Utility (LCU) program through Master Boat Builders’ recently announced strategic outsourcing agreement with Austal USA. Master Boat also plans to pursue additional government programs, including the Domestic Icebreaker program for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The site will also include expanded workforce training areas to develop the next generation of Gulf Coast shipbuilders and modern infrastructure to support modular construction techniques.

Work to clear the 20-acre site began last month, with construction of the facility to take approximately 18 to 24 months. While the facility is under construction, LCU modules will be fabricated at Master Boat’s existing facility.

