New McAllister Tractor Tug Arrives in New York

McAllister Towing’s newest tractor tug, the Gerard McAllister, has arrived in the Port of New York.

American made at Washburn & Doughty, the tug is the fifth in a series of six 84-metric-ton bollard pull, low-emission tractor tugs. She is McAllister’s 42nd tractor tug and the 13th with over 80 metric tons of bollard pull.

Driven by 6,770 horsepower in her CAT engines, the Gerard McAllister is built to handle the largest ships arriving on the U.S. East Coast. She joins her sister vessel, the Grace McAllister (launched in 2024), as the newest member of the fleet at McAllister’s flagship New York operation.

With eco-friendly engines and Markey winches, these American-made tugboats rank among the most advanced and capable ship-docking tractor tugs serving the Port of New York.

On her way from the shipyard to New York, the new tug stopped at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, giving cadets the chance to step aboard, tour the new tug, meet her crew, and ask questions about working in the tugboat industry.

“As vessel sponsor, it’s an incredible honor to see this tug bear my name,” said Gerard McAllister, the youngest of the fourth generation of McAllisters descended from company founder James McAllister. “This vessel represents where McAllister is headed — more power, cleaner technology, and new opportunities for the next generation of mariners. I hope the cadets who walk her decks at Mass Maritime can see themselves building a future in this industry and, one day, standing on a tug like this in New York Harbor.”

McAllister Towing is a fifth-generation owned and operated company that has been providing service since 1864. With four new vessels added in the last two years and a fifth scheduled for delivery in 2026, McAllister continues to invest in innovation, sustainability, and safety across its operations on the U.S. East Coast.



