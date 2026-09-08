New Pacific Launches Shipbuilding Program With Two Tugboats for American Marine Corporation

New Pacific Industrial (NP) has launched its first shipbuilding program with the construction of two 122-foot American Class tugboats for American Marine Corporation (AMC) at its Vancouver, Washington waterfront facility. Designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten, the vessels also represent American Marine's first new tugboat construction as the company marks 50 years in business.

Glosten is providing the vessel design and engineering package based on its CT-120, an oceangoing line-haul tug concept developed for long-distance towing and demanding offshore operations. Working with American Marine and New Pacific, Glosten tailored the design to AMC's specific operational requirements while retaining the CT-120's focus on range, towing capability, constructability, and efficient operation.

The 499 GT (<200 GRT) tugs will measure 122 × 37 feet overall, with an operating draft of 17 feet and a usable fuel capacity of 130,000 gallons. Each will be powered by twin Wabtec marine diesel engines, each rated at 3,017 horsepower and coupled to a REINTJES reverse-reduction gearbox supplied by Karl Senner. The propulsion arrangement will combine 120-inch-diameter stainless steel propellers in Nautican nozzles with Nautican's triple-rudder system for enhanced maneuverability.

Delivering 85+ metric tons of bollard pull, the tugs will be equipped with a Markey Machine diesel-powered, double-drum towing winch carrying 2,600 feet of 2¼-inch wire rope on each drum, along with a single-drum headline winch fitted with a clutchable warping head. Smith Berger will supply a flush-mounted pin table and Shark Jaws.

Delivery of the first vessel is expected in Q3 2028.