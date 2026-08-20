New Product: Anschütz's New Gyrocompass

Vibrating gyro technology derived from proven HRG systems, maintenance-free, easy to integrate and designed for commercial fleets

Anschütz will present a new-generation gyrocompass at SMM, introducing the Standard 100 MF to the market. The new system applies proven vibrating gyro principles derived from established gyrocompass systems based on the Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG), such as the Standard 30 MF.

The Standard 100 MF aims to bring the benefits of maintenance-free Coriolis Vibratory Gyro (CVG) technology to a broader commercial fleet. It is designed for robust heading performance in daily operation, enabling long-term stability, durability and efficient life-cycle operation without maintenance.

The Standard 100 MF can be integrated into newbuild and retrofit projects. It uses the same CAN bus as the Standard 22 NX and the Standard 30 MF, allowing integration into existing gyrocompass systems with minimal installation effort. Standardized interfaces and straightforward commissioning ensure efficient deployment within existing bridge environments.

Built for the operational requirements of the commercial fleet, the Standard 100 MF provides a reliable, maintenance-free heading solution for the majority of vessels worldwide. In everyday operation, it combines simple integration, dependable performance and efficient lifecycle costs, backed by the global Anschütz service network.