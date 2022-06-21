New Product: Saft’s newSeanergy 2.0 Li-ion Battery

Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, launched Seanergy 2.0, a new lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery system for full-electric and hybrid vessels. The system can be scaled to suit propulsion and other loads on board vessels including ferries, workboats and tugs, offshore support vessels, cruise liners and yachts.

Seanergy 2.0 has high energy density of 130 watt-hours per liter (Wh/l), a compact solution for even the most restricted onboard spaces. Ship integrators can use individual modules to build large-scale battery systems up to 1,060 Volts (V), complete with power, safety, management and communication capabilities.