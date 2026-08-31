New RAmparts 4300 ASD Tug to be Designed for Guangzhou Port

Robert Allan Ltd. has been awarded a contract to design a new RAmparts 4300 ASD tug for Guangzhou Port. The vessel will mark the first Robert Allan Ltd.-designed tug to join Guangzhou Port’s fleet and will be constructed by Lianyungang Hongyun Industrial Co., Ltd. with delivery anticipated in May 2028.

Designed to meet the demanding operational requirements of one of China’s busiest ports, the new RAmparts 4300 ASD tug will deliver exceptional performance and versatility, says Robert Allan Ltd. The vessel is expected to achieve a bollard pull of approximately 92 tonnes, providing Guangzhou Port with enhanced capabilities for coastal towing operations, offshore oilfield support, and occasional anchor-handling duties, enabling it to undertake a broader range of marine operations while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.



