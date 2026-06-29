New Russian‑Flagged LNG Tanker Begins Operations For US Project

A newly Russian-flagged LNG tanker - Arctic Express - has picked up a cargo of liquefied natural gas from a floating storage facility used to trans-ship gas from the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under U.S. sanctions, LSEG data showed.

Arctic LNG 2, initially planned to be one of Russia's largest LNG plants with an eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons per year, continues operations despite U.S. sanctions, with China the main buyer.

According to LSEG data, Arctic Express loaded an LNG cargo at the Saam facility near the Arctic port of Murmansk on June 28 and headed west. Its destination was not clear.

Arctic Express was one of two new LNG tankers that appeared in Russia's registry in recent weeks. According to Equasis data, until May 1 the tanker was called Queen Cassiopeia and carried the flag of Sierra Leone.

The other tanker recently added to the registry was Avacha (formerly called T Handan and carried the flag of Panama). The tankers were built in 2007 and 2008, respectively. Both vessels have been re-flagged to Russia.

Several months ago, Russia added four other LNG carriers to its fleet: Orion, Luch, Merkuriy and Kosmos. All were built in 2005–2006, transferred to new owners, and then reflagged to Russia.

Moscow is seeking to diversify its LNG supplies after the European Union's ban on imports of Russian LNG under short-term contracts took effect on April 25. An EU ban on long-term contracts will come into force on January 1, 2027.

(Reuters)